A murder investigation has begun on the Isle of Wight after a man was found dead in woodland.

The body of the man, who is thought to be in his 70s, was found near the village of Lake after reports that he had been assaulted.

He has not yet been formally identified. Police said officers were investigating the death and have appealed for information.

A 60-year-old man from Sandown has been arrested on suspicion of murder.