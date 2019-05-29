Image copyright isle of Wight Council Image caption Gerry White represented Lake North on Isle of Wight Council between 2009 and 2013

A man found dead in woodland on the Isle of Wight was a former councillor.

The body of 73-year-old Gerry White was discovered by police following reports of an assault near the village of Lake on Monday.

Mr White, described by his wife as a "loving family man", was a pub landlord and had sat on Isle of Wight and Lake Parish councils.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 60-year-old man from Sandown remained in custody on suspicion of murder.

Officers said it was believed both men were known to each other.

'Charitable work'

Mr White was discovered in woodland off Scotchells Brook Lane on Monday afternoon and declared dead at the scene.

His wife Lee said: "My husband Gerry was a loving family man to me, his children, grandchildren, sister, brother, nephews and nieces.

"Gerry respected and trusted his loyal staff, recognising their valuable role in his life.

"He thoroughly enjoyed being a Rotarian, receiving an award in appreciation of his charitable work.

"His role as an island councillor helped many local people."

Image caption A police cordon was put in place while forensic investigations were carried out

Mr White was chairman of Lake Parish Council in 2016-17 and also sat on Isle of Wight Council as a Conservative between 2009 and 2013.

Lake Parish Council said it was "shocked and saddened".

"Gerry contributed much to the village, both as a councillor, and an entrepreneur, and was also a stalwart in the local Rotary," it added in a statement

Det Insp Toby Elcock said: "We would like to hear from anyone who knew Mr White and has any information they think could be relevant to our inquiries.

"The area in which the body was found is quite isolated, but we believe this may be used by dog walkers and other members of the public who like to go out walking."