Image copyright isle of Wight Council Image caption Gerry White represented Lake North on Isle of Wight Council between 2009 and 2013

A man has been charged with the murder of a former councillor whose body was found in woodland on the Isle of Wight.

Gerry White's body was discovered in Lake community gardens off Scotchells Brook Lane on Monday afternoon.

Mr White, 73, from Sandown, was a pub landlord and had sat on Isle of Wight and Lake Parish councils.

Jonathan Stasuik, 60, of Pier Street, Sandown, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Newport magistrates later.

Image caption A police cordon was put in place while forensic investigations were carried out on Monday

Mr White's wife Lee said: "Gerry was a loving family man to me, his children, grandchildren, sister, brother, nephews and nieces.

"Gerry respected and trusted his loyal staff, recognising their valuable role in his life."

She added that he had received an award for his charitable work and helped many local people in his role as an island councillor.

Mr White was chairman of Lake Parish Council in 2016-17 and also sat on Isle of Wight Council as a Conservative between 2009 and 2013.

Lake Parish Council also paid tribute to him, saying he "contributed much to the village, both as a councillor, and an entrepreneur, and was also a stalwart in the local Rotary".