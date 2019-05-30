Man, 72, dies in Ringwood bungalow fire
- 30 May 2019
A 72-year-old man has died in a bungalow fire.
Crews from Hampshire, Dorset and Wiltshire attended the property in Kingsfield, Ringwood after the blaze broke out at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service.
Firefighters are investigating how the blaze, in the bungalow's lounge, started.