Image caption Barry Jupp and Michelle Moorhouse had been planning a three-week honeymoon in their caravan

Thieves have stolen a caravan a couple had intended to use as a honeymoon home after the bride-to-be was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Michelle Moorhouse, 54, and Barry Jupp, 59, from Havant, Hampshire, plan to marry in June following her diagnosis.

The couple's caravan was recently taken from a secure storage facility in Titchfield, despite being fitted with wheel clamps, alarms and a tracker.

Ms Moorhouse said she was "absolutely gutted" at the loss.

"Our caravan is our place away from home. It's somewhere I can go and chill," she said.

"When I've had chemotherapy, when I've had radiotherapy, we've gone away in the caravan and just been able to... relax and that's the best thing for me."

Image caption The couple's caravan was stolen on 22 May from a secure storage facility

Ms Moorhouse is marrying her partner of 14 years after her bowel cancer became more severe.

The couple, who have taken caravan holidays throughout their time together, had planned a three-week break before Ms Moorhouse continues her treatment.

Hampshire police said the caravan was stolen between 20:00 BST on 21 May and 05:50 on 22 May.

The secure compound's CCTV hard drive was also taken, detectives added.

A friend's online appeal has raised more than £3,000 to fund an alternative honeymoon for the couple.