A woman has died after two motorcycles collided on a country road.

The crash happened at about 10:00 BST on Saturday as the riders were travelling in the same direction on Bidden Road in Upton Grey, near Basingstoke, Hampshire police said.

The woman, a passenger on one motorcycle and believed to be in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rider, a man in his 60s from Surrey, was flown by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital.

Hampshire police and South Central Ambulance Service said he was seriously injured.

The ambulance service said he had been taken to the major trauma unit.

The second motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from Upton Grey, was not seriously hurt.