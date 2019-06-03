Image caption Union members said students would be "hit the hardest" by the cuts

A protest has been staged by University of Portsmouth staff over planned job cuts.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) demonstrated over plans to make 65 staff redundant in the faculty of science.

The union said the university had refused to consider a voluntary redundancy scheme and further action would be considered.

The university claims the changes would make the faculty "more sustainable".

All the posts affected would be academic ones, the union said.

Members held a protest outside the St Andrew's Court building ahead of meeting of the university's executive board to discuss the job cuts.

'Staff angry'

The UCU's Moray McAuley, said: "This decision to cut experienced staff will ultimately hit students the hardest.

"The university's refusal to allow voluntary redundancies or rule out compulsory redundancies is also totally unacceptable.

"Staff are understandably angry, so we urge the university to address their concerns and swiftly commit to a voluntary scheme or further action could be on the cards."

A university spokesman said the equivalent of 34 full time posts would be cut which would affect up to 65 people. The faculty has about 400 staff in total.

He said the "restructuring" had been discussed with staff and union representatives.

"While some areas in the faculty of science have grown in popularity, others have declined despite sustained efforts to recruit adequate student numbers.

"As a result, there is an imbalance that needs to be addressed so that we can effectively provide resources for the disciplinary areas that are growing and have potential for future growth."