A boy has been charged after a man in his 50s was stabbed in the chest.

The victim, in his 50s, was attacked in Bishop's Waltham, Hampshire on Friday. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 17-year-old boy from Winchester has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place, and is due before Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Three other people who were arrested have been released on bail.

A 17-year-old boy, from Chandler's Ford, and an 18-year-old man, from Bishop's Waltham, have been bailed until 28 June.

A 15-year-old boy, from Swanmore, has been bailed until 30 June.

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the stabbing, which happened in Battery Hill at about 22:30 BST.