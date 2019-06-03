Image copyright Island Roads Image caption The old corroded bridge deck was removed by a crane

A bridge that was closed for two years after being declared unsafe for large vehicles has reopened to traffic.

An emergency traffic order was placed on Medina Quay Bridge in Newport in June 2017 after it was found to be corroded.

The bridge deck was replaced last month by Isle of Wight Council's highways contractor, Island Roads.

The replacement has a specialist coating to protect it from salt water in that section of the Medina River.

Last week, Isle of Wight Council said it was commissioning a study into building a new bridge downstream from Newport to ease problems with congestion in the town.

The only crossing north of Newport is the "floating bridge" chain ferry in Cowes which has been beset with problems since launching in May 2017.