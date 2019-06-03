Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The facility will serve Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, Fareham and parts of East Hampshire

Police officers and staff serving the south east of Hampshire will begin work in a new purpose-built building on Tuesday.

The Eastern Police Investigation Centre in Merlin Park, Portsmouth, will house 430 officers, investigators and staff.

The facility, which serves Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport, Fareham and parts of East Hampshire, includes a 36-cell custody suite.

Portsmouth's police station will close to the public at 20:00 BST on Tuesday.

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said the opening of the building represented a "real step change in policing" in the area and it was equipped to suit policing needs of the future.

Police and Crime Commissioner Michael Lane said: "It brings constabulary colleagues together for a more effective and efficient delivery of the policing service."

The force said the use of counter services had declined considerably, with most residents preferring to make contact by phone or online.

Counter services will continue to be available during set times in Gosport, Fareham, Waterlooville and Havant.