A woman has died in a crash involving a car and a lorry in the New Forest.

The lorry and Skoda Fabia collided on the A337 in Brockenhurst on Thursday at 17:00 BST.

The driver of the car, a 61-year-old woman from Sway, died at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.

The driver of the lorry, a 53-year-old man from Gloucestershire, was uninjured. Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Sgt Rebecca Hodge said: "We are particularly keen to speak to the drivers of two vehicles who were directly behind the collision.

"We understand that they turned around and drove off before we arrived, so we would like to speak to these people as they may have information that could help with our investigation."