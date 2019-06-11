Image copyright Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Image caption Kristy Cullum had been taking part in the NHS Got Talent fundraiser

A nursing assistant who suffered facial burns during a fire-eating act at an "NHS Got Talent" fundraiser is in a stable condition, bosses have said.

Kristy Cullum was performing alongside staff from three Hampshire NHS trusts when the act went wrong.

The show, at Winchester's Theatre Royal on Saturday, was stopped and medical colleagues stepped in to help.

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said Ms Cullum was being treated at Salisbury District Hospital.

Chief executive Alex Whitfield said: "Our thoughts are with our colleague and we all wish her a quick recovery. We are in contact with her family and have offered them our support.

"It was upsetting for everybody involved and we are also offering support to anyone affected by the accident."

BBC freelance reporter Helen Down, who was in the audience, said someone rushed on-stage with a fire extinguisher after Ms Cullum "cried out".

"Medical staff in the audience and on-stage rushed to help," she said.

Image copyright NHS Got Talent Image caption Kristy Cullum performed at the talent show in 2018

Mr Whitfield said support sessions for those who saw the show would be held in the coming days, he said.

The event, laid on to raise money for the Winchester Hospice Appeal, was due to feature 12 performers.

Mr Whitfield said the trust was supporting the theatre in its review of the accident.