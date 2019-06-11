Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Benjamin Mundy was hit as he crossed the A27 in Titchfield

An 11-year-old boy who died when he was hit by two cars on a dual carriageway, was "caring and loving", his family has said.

Benjamin Mundy from Fareham, Hampshire was struck by a Vauxhall Mokka and VW Golf while he crossed the A27 Southampton Road, Titchfield on 4 June.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

In a statement issued through police, Benjamin's family said he would be "sorely missed".

"He had such a cheeky and mischievous sense of humour where he would be able to get away with anything with his cheeky smile.

"He was one of the most caring and loving young lads that you would ever meet. We are so proud of the young man that he was turning into."

The crash happened near Titchfield Primary School where the boy was a former pupil.

Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.