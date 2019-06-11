Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Brockenhurst crash: Victim was 'beloved' former GP

  • 11 June 2019
Annie Baughan Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption Annie Baughan retired from her GP practice last year

A "loved and much-missed" GP, who retired last year, died when her car crashed with a lorry, her family has said.

Annie Baughan, 61, of Sway, Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A337 in Brockenhurst on Thursday.

The driver of the lorry, a 53-year-old man from Gloucestershire, was uninjured, police said.

Ms Baughan's family said the "beloved wife and mum" was a "huge part of community life in Sway and beyond".

She practised as a GP in New Milton under her maiden name, Dr Rutherford, relatives said in a statement.

Hampshire police has renewed an appeal for dashcam footage of Ms Baughan's Skoda Fabia or the lorry, which collided with each other shortly after 17:00 BST.
Image caption The A337 was closed between Lyndhurst and Brockenhurst for several hours

