Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the boy fell from the car park at about 08:10 BST on Wednesday

A boy is in a critical condition after falling from the roof of a multi-storey car park.

The boy, believed to be 12 or 13, fell from the NCP car park in Crasswell Street, Portsmouth at about 08:10 BST.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said the boy was treated at the scene and had sustained "life-threatening injuries".

He has been airlifted to Southampton hospital's major trauma unit for treatment.