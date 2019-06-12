Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Boy critically injured in Portsmouth car park fall

  • 12 June 2019
NCP car park in Crasswell Street, Portsmouth Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the boy fell from the car park at about 08:10 BST on Wednesday

A boy is in a critical condition after falling from the roof of a multi-storey car park.

The boy, believed to be 12 or 13, fell from the NCP car park in Crasswell Street, Portsmouth at about 08:10 BST.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said the boy was treated at the scene and had sustained "life-threatening injuries".

He has been airlifted to Southampton hospital's major trauma unit for treatment.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites