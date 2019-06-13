Image copyright Steve Dymond/Facebook Image caption Steve Dymond was found dead at his home

A funeral has been held for a Jeremy Kyle guest who was found dead after filming an episode of the show.

The body of Steve Dymond, 63, was discovered at his home days after taking a lie-detector test on the ITV daytime programme.

His ex-partner Jane Callaghan, was among five mourners who attended a city council-funded graveside service in Portsmouth.

Police have said they believe Mr Dymond's death was a suicide.

The short ceremony at Kingston Cemetery in Portsmouth was led by Canon Bob White, vicar of nearby St Mary's Church.

Ms Callaghan and members of her family laid single roses before leaving the cemetery arm-in-arm.

Funerals are organised by local authorities when the deceased has no close relatives or when the family is unable to pay for the service.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Dymond's funeral was held at Kingston Cemetery in Portsmouth

Image caption Ms Callaghan attended the graveside service

A full inquest into Mr Dymond's death is set to resume on 21 November.

Empty morphine packets were found next to the construction worker's body at his Portsmouth home, the inquest heard previously.

Mr Dymond told his landlady he had gone on the show to prove he had not been cheating on Ms Callaghan, the coroner heard

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed shortly after Mr Dymond's death in May.