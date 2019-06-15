Image copyright iSle of Wight Festival Image caption Lily Allen called for silence on the second anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy

Lily Allen held a one-minute silence for victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster when she performed at Isle of Wight Festival on Friday.

The singer shared the bill with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Courteeners and James on the first full day of the festival.

James sparked a stage invasion during a performance of their hit Come Home.

Saturday's headliners include George Ezra and Bastille. Biffy Clyro are due to close the festival on Sunday.

Image copyright iSle of Wight Festival Image caption James's performance prompted a stage invasion

Image copyright iSle of Wight Festival Image caption Festival-goers arrived for the first day of the event on Thursday

Many revellers turned up to the site on Thursday when warm-up acts included the aptly-named Wet Wet Wet and M-People singer Heather Small.

But things got off to a rainy start, with thunderstorms and heavy downpours during the opening performances.

Organiser John Giddings praised festival-goers for their resilience, saying: "We had 24 hours of rain and the audience still enjoyed themselves.

"If they're prepared to get through that, the rest is plain sailing really isn't it?

"I can't congratulate them enough on having the best time ever when the rain comes down like that."

Image copyright iSle of Wight Festival Image caption Lily Allen dedicated her song, F You, to Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Theresa May

Image copyright Isle of Wight Festival Image caption Bez was among the performers in the Big Top on Friday

Lily Allen, who took to the main stage on Friday evening, stopped midway through her performance to remember the victims of Grenfell on the second anniversary of the disaster but swore at audience members who continued to shout through the silence.

In the Big Top, Happy Mondays dancer Bez joined New Order's Peter Hook at Hacienda Classical - a celebration of 90s dance hits.

Noel Gallagher's band took to the main stage at 22:40 BST, performing their recent hits along with Oasis favourites, including Wonderwall and Little By Little.

Image copyright iSle of Wight Festival Image caption Revellers made the most of the sunny spells on Friday

Image copyright Isle of Wight Festival Image caption Organiser John Giddings praised the spirit of festival-goers during Thursday's downpours

Friday's weather improved with revellers making the most of some sunny spells before more rain fell in the early hours and on Saturday morning.

The theme for this year's event is Summer of '69: Peace and Love which marks 50 years since Bob Dylan performed to about 200,000 people at the festival.