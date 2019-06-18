Image caption Bluestar has said its above-inflation pay offer was "fair"

Bus drivers in Southampton and the surrounding area have walked out amid a dispute over pay.

The 24-hour strike by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members coincides with a five-day strike by South Western Railway (SWR) staff.

The firm, owned by the Go-Ahead Group, said it had put a special timetable in place and would "endeavour to run as many services as possible".

It says it has offered staff an above-inflation pay increase.

Bluestar said it had been "inundated with tweets asking where buses are".

The firm added: "Contingency plans have been put into place, but we regret that some services will be reduced compared to normal."

Some services are reported to be running one hour late.

Skip Twitter post by @BluestarHQ #INFORMATION - Morning all, as you can imagine, we are being inundated with tweets asking where buses are etc, we are responding as quickly as possible, but please can we ask you to include where you are waiting & the direction of travel, so that we can help you more efficiently. — Bluestar (@BluestarHQ) June 18, 2019 Report

RMT, which represents about 45% of bus drivers at Bluestar, said the vote for strike action was backed by 87% of its members.

Regional organiser Mick Tosh said some drivers were expected to work "excessive hours" on a flat hourly rate and the firm had offered a 3% pay rise, worth about 31p per hour.

The union previously called for a "decent" increase as well as an enhanced rate for hours worked over the 40-hour contract.

Mr Tosh said the RMT "remains available for talks".

Unilink bus services are not affected.