Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy McHugh was found dead near Southampton Sports Centre in July

A man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl has pleaded not guilty to raping her three times.

The body of Lucy McHugh was found in woodland, two miles from her home in Southampton on 26 July.

Carer Stephen Nicholson, 25, of no fixed address, denies murder and also faces three charges of raping the schoolgirl when she was 12 years old.

He also pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexual activity with a child when Lucy was aged 13.

Jurors will be sworn in on Thursday when the prosecution is expected to open its case at Winchester Crown Court.

Lucy went missing from her home in Mansel Road East, Southampton, at 09:00 on 25 July.

Her body was found the next morning near Southampton Sports Centre.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died from stab wounds.