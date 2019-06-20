Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy McHugh's body was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26

A care worker murdered his landlady's 13-year-old daughter with whom he was having a secret sexual relationship, a court has heard.

Lucy McHugh was found stabbed to death in woodland at the outdoor Southampton Sports Centre on 26 July.

Stephen Nicholson, 25, denies murder, two charges of sexual activity with Lucy when she was 13 and raping her three times when she was 12.

He also denies sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in 2012.

William Mousley QC, prosecuting, said Lucy's "vicious murder" took place on the morning of 25 July. Her body was found the next day by a dog walker.

"She was repeatedly stabbed in the neck and upper body and she bled to death as a result," he told Winchester Crown Court.

"Her killer then left her either dying or dead in a hidden area of that woodland and made his escape."

'Big argument'

Mr Mousley said Lucy's family had previously been aware of arguments between her and Mr Nicholson, who had been living with the family.

"They saw the cause of that tension to be the behaviour of Lucy... acting as if she had a crush on him and his resistance to her attention."

In fact, the pair had been having a secret sexual relationship which began in May 2017 when she was 12 and he was 23, Mr Mousley said.

A few days before Lucy's death, Mr Nicholson told a friend she was trying to get him thrown out of the family home in Mansel Road East, jurors heard.

The prosecutor said the pair had a "big argument", in which Lucy shouted at the defendant: "This is all your fault" and "I've got a hold on you anyway".

The trial, which is expected to last up to six weeks, continues.