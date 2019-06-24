Image caption The police officer was assaulted outside Yates in Above Bar Street in the early hours

A man has been charged over an attack on a police officer outside a bar.

The 54-year-old suffered a serious facial injury after he was called to Yates in Above Bar Street, Southampton in the early hours of Sunday.

Hampshire Police said he was still in hospital.

Robert Mann, 26, of West Wellow, is set to appear before magistrates in Southampton later, charged with grievous bodily harm.

A 27-year-old man from West Wellow and a 22-year-old man from Totton were arrested and bailed.

A 32-year-old man who was also detained has been released with no further action to be taken.