Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy Rushton was found inside the home in Suffolk Road

Police have charged a man with murder following the death of a 30-year-old woman at a house in Andover.

Lucy Rushton, was found injured at the home in Suffolk Road at 05:30 BST on Sunday and pronounced dead shortly after.

Post-mortem tests found that she died as a result of multiple injuries.

Shaun Dyson, 28, of Bury Hill Close, Andover, has been charged with murder. He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court later.