Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Rosie Johnson was last seen wearing a dark blue puffer jacket and trousers (as pictured)

A major search is under way for a missing 22-year-old woman on the Isle of Wight.

Rosie Johnson was last seen at PGL Little Canada Activity Centre in Wootton on Sunday evening.

She has mousey brown hair and is of slim build. She was last seen wearing a dark blue puffer jacket and trousers.

Anyone who has seen her, or who may have information, is urged to contact police "as a matter of urgency", Hampshire Constabulary said.

Police officers and volunteers from Wight Search and Rescue (SAR) are conducting searches in the area.

Local residents have been asked to check sheds, boats and outbuildings.