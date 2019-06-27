Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Rosie Johnson, from Glasgow, works at the PGL activity centre on the Isle of Wight

Searches are set to resume for a woman who has been missing on the Isle of Wight since Sunday evening.

Rosie Johnson was last seen at the PGL Little Canada activity centre in Wootton, where she works.

Hampshire Constabulary said it believes the 22-year-old from Glasgow is still on the island.

It said it would be using responses from the media coverage to identify "key search areas" as part of the next stage of its investigation.

A spokesman said: "There's a plan for there to be more searches, however we haven't confirmed where they will be at this time."

Image caption Searches have been carried out in and around Wootton Creek

Miss Johnson, who is the niece of Edinburgh South MSP Daniel Johnson, failed to report for work on Monday and was reported missing by her employer PGL.

A large air and land search was launched on Wednesday involving police and volunteers from Isle of Wight Search and Rescue, Hampshire Search and Rescue and the Coastguard.

They searched in and around Wootton Creek, near the adventure centre, with assistance from mud rescue teams from Ventnor Search and Rescue.

A Maritime & Coastguard Agency spokeswoman said: "Over the past two days Ventnor and Bembridge Coastguard Rescue Teams and a Ryde Rescue Service (lifeboat) have carried out a thorough and extensive search with nothing found."

PGL Little Canada is an activity centre for primary school children on the north of the island set on the banks of Wootton Creek. A spokeswoman said: "We are providing any support we can to help."

Miss Johnson is described as slim, with mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue puffer jacket and trousers.

She was a pupil at Banchory Academy in Aberdeenshire and according to her social media profiles, graduated from the University of Glasgow last year.

It is understood she has worked as a field studies instructor at PGL since February. Her family has reportedly travelled to the island and is being assisted by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.