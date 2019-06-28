Image copyright Google Image caption The two-car crash happened on Briddlesford Road in Newport

Two men fled from a crash on the Isle of Wight in which a woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

The two-car crash, involving a BMW and a Vauxhall Astra, happened on Briddlesford Road in Newport at about 17:45 BST on Thursday.

The woman who was driving the Astra was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Two men, who were in the BMW, left the scene on foot and "remain outstanding at this time", police said.

"We would like to speak with these two men as soon as possible as we are concerned they could be injured, and would like them to assist our inquiries into this collision," Hampshire Constabulary added.