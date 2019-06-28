Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Rosie Johnson, from Glasgow, works at the PGL activity centre on the Isle of Wight

A search for a woman who has been missing on the Isle of Wight since Sunday is to focus on boathouses near the activity centre where she works.

Rosie Johnson, 22, from Glasgow, was last seen at the PGL Little Canada activity centre in Wootton.

Police say they have returned to the New Road area of Wootton, near Wootton Creek, to search the area again.

Officers are carrying out "targeted doorknocks" on properties with boathouses and outhouses.

Image caption Searches have been carried out in and around Wootton Creek

Image caption Police officer carrying out house-to-house inquiries

Ms Johnson, who is the niece of Edinburgh South MSP Daniel Johnson, failed to report for work on Monday and was reported missing by her employer.

Hampshire Constabulary said it believed Ms Johnson is still on the island.

A large air and land search was launched on Wednesday involving police and volunteers from Isle of Wight Search and Rescue, Hampshire Search and Rescue and the Coastguard.

They searched in and around Wootton Creek, near the adventure centre, with assistance from mud rescue teams from Ventnor Search and Rescue.

Miss Johnson is described as slim with mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue puffer jacket and trousers.

She was a pupil at Banchory Academy in Aberdeenshire and, according to her social media profiles, graduated from the University of Glasgow last year.

It is understood she worked as a field studies instructor at PGL Little Canada; an activity centre for primary school children on the banks of Wootton Creek.