Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Billy Phillips committed a "nasty assault", police said

A prisoner has been jailed for 12 years for stabbing a fellow inmate in the neck.

Billy Edward Phillips, 22, attacked Hashim Siddique, 20, with a weapon made from a deodorant cap and a screw at HMP Winchester on 27 September 2018.

Mr Siddique, who suffered a neck wound and nerve damage, was lucky not to have been more seriously hurt, police said.

Phillips previously pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Image copyright Chris Talbot Image caption The inmates were serving sentences at HMP Winchester

An accomplice, Scott John William Smith, 21, who previously pleaded guilty to assisting an offender, will be sentenced on 5 August.

He flushed the improvised weapon down a prison toilet, police said.

Det Con Drew Wright said: "This was a nasty assault which could have resulted in a more serious injury."

Phillips will spend an additional four years on licence when he is released.