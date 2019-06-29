One dead and 11 hurt in Southampton bus crash
- 29 June 2019
A man has died and 11 people have been injured in a crash between a bus and a car in Southampton.
Police said the 67-year-old driver of a Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene in Lordshill Way on Friday evening.
The bus driver, 34, was cut from his cab and sustained a broken leg, while 10 bus passengers had minor injuries.
Hampshire Constabulary appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at 18:30 BST, to contact them.