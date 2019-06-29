Image copyright Google Image caption A 67-year-old driver died and 11 people were injured in the crash on Lordshill Way on Friday

A man has died and 11 people have been injured in a crash between a bus and a car in Southampton.

Police said the 67-year-old driver of a Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene in Lordshill Way on Friday evening.

The bus driver, 34, was cut from his cab and sustained a broken leg, while 10 bus passengers had minor injuries.

Hampshire Constabulary appealed for witnesses to the crash, which happened at 18:30 BST, to contact them.