Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Following the Tweets enhanced security checks were carried out before the Portsmouth v Sunderland game at Fratton Park

A man who admitted threatening to bomb Portsmouth's football ground during a match against Sunderland has been given a community order.

Messages posted on Twitter spoke of shooting supporters and bombing Fratton Park.

Kieran Richardson, 22, of Northallerton Road, Brompton, North Yorkshire, made the threats ahead of the League One play-off match on 16 May.

His comments prompted the club to increase security measures.

Tweets, which were deleted, referenced the May 2017 Manchester Arena attack in which 23 people died.

They also referred to "Fratton Park going bang" and shooting Portsmouth fans.

He was arrested on the day of the game and later pleaded guilty to making a malicious communication at a hearing at York Magistrates' Court. On Monday he was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

North Yorkshire Police said Richardson posted two tweets on 15 May in response to a message by a Portsmouth fan about throwing a smoke bomb at Sunderland supporters.

In response to the messages, club bosses and Hampshire Constabulary made statements reassuring fans that increased policing and security would be in place at the match.