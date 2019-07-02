Image copyright Google Image caption The body of the woman, in her 50s, was discovered at a house in Vicarage Lane, Hambledon

A murder investigation has begun after a woman was found dead at a house in Hampshire.

The woman, in her 50s, was discovered by police officers after they were called to Vicarage Lane in Hambledon at about 12:40 BST on Monday.

Her next of kin have been informed, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

A teenager, from the Hambledon area, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Hampshire Constabulary said it would not release the age or gender of the teenager due to "identification issues".