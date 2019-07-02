Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy McHugh's body was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre on 26 July 2018

A murder trial has heard social services took no action over a report a "vulnerable" 12-year-old girl had a "boyfriend" living in her home.

Lucy McHugh, 13, was found stabbed to death in woodland at Southampton Outdoor Sports Centre in July 2018.

Stephen Nicholson, 25, who occasionally lived with Lucy and her family in Southampton, denies murder.

A schoolteacher told Winchester Crown Court she raised concerns about Lucy with social services in June 2017.

Emma Wright, assistant head teacher at St Anne's Catholic School, said a pupil had reported that Lucy, then aged 12, had a 16-year-old boyfriend named "Stephen".

She said Lucy explained to her Stephen was a 23-year-old man who lived in her house, but was not her boyfriend.

'Confrontational and angry'

Ms Wright said she decided to contact the multi-agency safeguarding hub because "I thought there were a lot of men with access to her without mum in the house".

Lucy's mother Stacey White was "unconcerned" about the report and was later "confrontational and angry" over the social services referral, the teacher told the court.

Social services later ruled there was "nothing to substantiate the relationship with Stephen", Ms Wright said.

"I expressed my concern about that decision," she told the court.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Stephen Nicholson denies Lucy's murder

Earlier, Ms White's partner Richard Elmes gave evidence that he became aware the defendant, whom he described as having been his "best friend", had been selling cannabis at their home.

The court was told Lucy's mother Stacey White had sent a message to a friend saying "a certain child of mine (has been) shouting I have a drug dealer in the house".

Mr Elmes had told the court he asked Mr Nicholson, who was a lodger at the family home, to leave the house because of ongoing arguments with Lucy.

Mr Nicholson also denies three charges of raping Lucy when she was 12 and two counts of sexual activity with a child once she had turned 13.

The care worker, formerly of Mansel Road East, also denies sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in 2012.

The trial continues.