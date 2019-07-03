Southampton hospital escape: Man arrested after wanted appeal
- 3 July 2019
An arrest has been made after a man escaped from police while being treated in hospital.
Suspected burglar Peter Fox was held on Saturday by officers who spotted him in Peartree Avenue, Bitterne.
The 32-year-old said he felt ill and was taken to Southampton General Hospital but later evaded officers, leaving with a cannula still in him.
A 32-year-old man has been held on suspicion of aggravated burglary and escaping from lawful custody.
He remains in custody.