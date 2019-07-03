Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Southampton hospital escape: Man arrested after wanted appeal

  • 3 July 2019

An arrest has been made after a man escaped from police while being treated in hospital.

Suspected burglar Peter Fox was held on Saturday by officers who spotted him in Peartree Avenue, Bitterne.

The 32-year-old said he felt ill and was taken to Southampton General Hospital but later evaded officers, leaving with a cannula still in him.

A 32-year-old man has been held on suspicion of aggravated burglary and escaping from lawful custody.

He remains in custody.

