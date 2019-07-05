Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Farnborough Airport: Red Arrows plane suffers burst tyre on landing

  • 5 July 2019
Red Arrows at Farnborough Airport Image copyright @Maxime_d_V
Image caption The airport's emergency crews met the aircraft

A Red Arrows jet has suffered a burst tyre as it landed at Farnborough Airport.

Emergency services were called as a precaution at about 12:00 BST just after the RAF display team landed.

The aircraft touched down safely and the pilot was unharmed. The runway was closed for 45 minutes.

The RAF said the team's displays over the weekend were unaffected and the plane would be back in action once it has a new tyre.

The Red Arrows are due to perform at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, London Pride and the Wales Airshow this weekend.

Image copyright MoD
Image caption The Red Arrows are based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire

