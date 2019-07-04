Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Hambledon murder probe: Teenager held under Mental Health Act

  • 4 July 2019
A teenager arrested after a woman was found dead at a house in a Hampshire village has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The woman was found by police at a home in Vicarage Lane, Hambledon at about 12:40 BST on Monday.

She has been named locally as mother-of-two Joanna Thompson.

The teenager, from the area, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released from custody but remains under investigation, police said.

Hampshire Constabulary said the teenager had been detained under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act.

The force said it had not released the age and gender of the teenager due to "identification issues".

A spokesman said the woman's next of kin had been informed, but formal identification had not yet taken place.
