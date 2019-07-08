Image copyright Kamila Madraszewska Image caption The cyclist was seen pedalling on the hard shoulder

A man wearing a trilby hat and flip-flops was photographed riding a bicycle on the hard shoulder of a motorway.

The man, apparently using a folding bike, was pictured on the northbound M3 near Chandler's Ford, Hampshire, on Sunday.

A man in his 60s was escorted off the motorway at 14:40 BST and given a penalty notice, police said.

Motorists said online the speed limit was cut to 40mph because of "pedestrians", causing traffic queues.

Police said they could not explain why the cyclist was using the motorway.

In 2018, two cyclists blamed a navigation app when they were seen riding on the Aston Expressway and the M6 near Birmingham.