Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy McHugh was repeatedly stabbed in the neck and upper body, the court has heard

A man accused of murdering schoolgirl Lucy McHugh threatened to "pay a bunch of girls at her school to beat her up" after a falling out, a court has heard.

Lucy, 13, was found stabbed to death in woodland at Southampton Outdoor Sports Centre in July 2018.

Stephen Nicholson told jurors he made the threat in a text to Lucy's mother as he was "angry".

Mr Nicholson, 25, denies murder and a series of sexual offences with Lucy and another girl.

Winchester Crown Court heard he began lodging at the Southampton house where Lucy and her family lived in 2017.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Jurors have been shown CCTV of Stephen Nicholson on the day of the alleged murder

Giving evidence, Mr Nicholson said he had blocked multiple attempts from Lucy to add him on Snapchat and he did "not see eye-to-eye" with the girl.

His belongings would go missing and clothes of his had been found in Lucy's room, he said.

"She would follow me around the house, always trying to get in my way and get involved with stuff that wasn't anything to do with her," he told jurors.

He told jurors on one morning in March 2018 Lucy had tried to push him down a flight of stairs and he subsequently sent a string of angry text messages to her mother.

These included him saying "your daughter won't leave me alone" and that he would "pay a bunch of girls at Lucy's school to beat her up", jurors were told.

Asked by defence barrister James Newton-Price QC why he sent the messages, Mr Nicholson said he had been "angry" and was "venting".

He told the court he had been unaware of notes written by Lucy and conversations with her friends in which she described him as her "boyfriend".

"It was nonsense," he said.

Earlier, the judge directed the jury to return a not guilty verdict on one count of sexual activity with a child after the prosecution decided it had insufficient evidence.

Care worker Mr Nicholson, formerly of Mansel Road East, Southampton, denies murder, three charges of raping Lucy when she was 12 and one count of sexual activity with a child once she had turned 13.

He also denies a count of sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in 2012.

The trial continues.