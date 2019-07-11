HMS Queen Elizabeth: Water leak on aircraft carrier 'neck-high'
A leak which forced the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to return to port saw water rise "neck-high" in flooded areas, the BBC has been told.
The biggest and most powerful warship ever built in Britain experienced the leak during sea trials on Tuesday.
It was believed to have come from a ruptured pipe which caused some internal damage, the BBC learned.
The Royal Navy described it as a "minor issue relating to water from an internal system" on the £3.1bn ship.
On Wednesday a Royal Navy statement said the ship had returned early from sea trials as a "precautionary measure" with an investigation into the cause underway.
It said: "At no point was there damage or breach to the hull. The issue was isolated as soon as possible and all water has now been pumped out. "
The BBC's defence correspondent Jonathan Beale said the leak was "more serious than most".
He added: "A source told the BBC that in some compartments the water was neck high."
The BBC has contacted the navy for further details.
The Royal Navy's future flagship had been due to return to Portsmouth for planned maintenance.
The 900ft (280m) long warship left Portsmouth Naval Base last month for five weeks of sea trials and training.
The ship has suffered a number of other issues including a shaft seal leak, which caused the ship to take on 200 litres of water every hour, and the accidental triggering of the sprinklers in the hangar.
In May the captain of the aircraft carrier was removed from the ship amid claims he misused an MoD car.
HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier facts
- The Queen commissioned the warship into the Royal Navy fleet in December 2017
- As part of the ceremony, an 8ft-long (2.44m) cake replica of the ship which required 7kg of flour and 160 eggs was cut
- The £3.1bn carrier is capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft
- The flight deck spans four acres and will be used to launch the F35 stealth fighter
- When the warship becomes operational in 2020 it will carry about 1,600 crew
HMS Queen Elizabeth
The Royal Navy's largest ever surface warship
65,000
Tonnes
£3.1bn
Cost
-
280m Flight deck length
-
700 Crew currently on board
-
155,000 miles Length of electrical cable inside the ship
-
162db Volume of foghorn