A couple jailed over the death of a baby "set out to deceive police and health workers", a report has said.

Stanley Davis died in hospital from a broken skull in March 2017.

His mother, Roxanne Davis, 30, and her partner, Sam Davies, 24, both of Gosport, Hampshire, were jailed for 10 years each for causing or allowing his death.

Checks on babies with suspected bruises had since been strengthened, an interim Serious Case Review has reported.

The bruise, noticed by a health visitor on 16 March, was "the first indication that Stanley might be at risk", prosecutors previously told Winchester Crown Court.

A hospital consultant thought it was "likely" to be a birthmark but advised further checks to see if it faded, a jury was told.

No review was carried out before Stanley was fatally injured, probably on 20 March, the court heard.

The infant died a week later in hospital, and was later found to have previously sustained 41 other fractures in his three weeks of life.

The report, from Hampshire Safeguarding Children Board (HSCB), said the baby's parents "set out to deceive professionals from police and health, deliberately concealing critical facts about their behaviour".

It added: "The mother's partner had a history of violence, substance abuse and mental ill-health, and it was known to some professionals that he was in a relationship with a pregnant woman."

HSBC said parents' explanations for bruising could be misleading, but were accepted by paediatricians in 36% of cases.

However, Hampshire's Bruising Protocol had now been updated in the light of the case, it said.

"Processes... have been strengthened to ensure that key agencies are involved in strategy discussions immediately after a paediatric medical."