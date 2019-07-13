Image copyright Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters have spent the night tackling a heathland fire in Gosport.

The blaze on Browndown Ranges could be seen for miles around Portsmouth and from the Isle of Wight, according to reports on social media.

Crews from nine stations were sent to the scene shortly before 21:30 BST and it took them seven hours to put it out.

Two hectares of heath and gorse were destroyed. Crews will be returning the scene throughout the day to ensure there are no further hotspots.