Image caption Shepherds Farm Lane has been closed by police

A man has been found shot dead in a car parked in a layby near a golf club.

Gurinderjit Rai's body was found by a member of the public in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, just before 10:00 BST on Saturday, Hampshire Police said.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Rai, 41, from Eastleigh, died of shotgun wounds. Detectives believe he was killed in a targeted attack and a murder investigation is under way.

The road, close to Corhampton Golf Club, remains cordoned off.

Mr Rai's next of kin have been informed, police said.

Det Ch Insp Dave Storey said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Shepherds Farm Lane between 11:30 on Friday 12 July and 10:00 on Saturday 13 July.

"We'd particularly like to hear from anyone who drove along that road or has dashcam footage."