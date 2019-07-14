Image caption The 100 bikers were organised by Mrs Broadley's son John

A hundred bikers have ridden to a New Forest care home to celebrate the 100th birthday of a resident.

Jean Broadley, was "gobsmacked" when her son John, 69, led 99 fellow motorbike enthusiasts to the home in Sway, Hampshire, where she lives.

He said: "She deserves something for her birthday. She means a lot to us."

Mrs Broadley, who has never ridden a motorbike in her 100 years, said she was "completely overwhelmed" by the gesture.

Image caption The bikers arrived in convoy at the care home in Sway

Among the riders, all of whom regularly take part in Southampton Bike Night events, was Lee Gallagher, who said she was the bikers' "adopted grandma" for the day.

They each presented Mrs Broadley with a rose.

Fellow rider Katherine Davis said: "That's the whole point of the biking community, that's what we're all about - we're celebrating an amazing achievement of reaching a hundred."

Mrs Broadley said: "I told them I didn't want any fuss at all and I was hoping I was going to have a quiet day

"The way the bikers turned out - I can't believe it. It was absolutely amazing."

She put her longevity down to "good honest living".