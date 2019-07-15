Image copyright Family photo Image caption There has been no confirmed sighting of David Cann since he disappeared on 2 July

The family of a man missing in Turkey has said a possible sighting of him in Crete turned out to be false.

David Cann, 56, disappeared on 2 July, after having breakfast at his hotel in Hisaronu and going for a walk.

Nephew Gavin Thomas said the family was "heartbroken" the Foreign Office and consulate in Turkey had confirmed a possible sighting of him on the Greek island was that of a German national.

The Foreign Office reiterated it was in touch with the Turkish authorities.

Mr Thomas said the family had been told the Foreign Office and Turkish consulate had spoken to officers at three police stations in Crete and that Mr Cann's details had been passed to the Greek authorities.

"This is of course a huge disappointment," he added.

"We accept that by sharing David's profile and image as widely as possible, sighting's like this are likely - and we all know that this awareness is needed in order to help find Dave, even if negative results like this seem heartbreaking."

Image caption David Cann's family believe he walked along this road out of Hisaronu towards a trail

Mr Cann, from Southsea, Hampshire, was on a week's holiday on his own when he disappeared.

Most of the foreign languages teacher's belongings and passport were left in his hotel room and he did not turn up for his flight home on 3 July.

He did have his mobile phone with him but this stopped ringing on Monday, Mr Thomas said.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Cann was on a week's holiday and had been staying in the Fethiye region

More than 60 people - including some of Mr Cann's relatives - along with dogs, drones and mounted officers, conducted a search across a wide area of forest on Tuesday but no trace of him was found.

Hampshire Constabulary said it was liaising with the family and the Foreign Office, but had minimal involvement as the investigation was being led by the Turkish authorities.

Mr Thomas previously said another man had reported being approached by three men who tried to force him into a vehicle on the same path Mr Cann was due to walk.