Image copyright Google Image caption The two-car crash happened on Briddlesford Road in Newport

A man has been charged after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a two car crash on the Isle of Wight.

The collision, involving a BMW and a Vauxhall Astra, happened on Briddlesford Road in Newport on 27 June.

The woman who was driving the Astra was seriously injured.

Benjamin Entwistle, 31, of Westlake Avenue, Lake, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has also been charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to stop and report an accident.