Gurinderjit Rai death: Four arrested in shotgun murder probe
- 15 July 2019
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 41-year-old man was found shot dead in a lay-by.
Gurinderjit Rai's body was found in a car in Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton, on Saturday.
Post-mortem tests found the victim died of shotgun wounds. Hampshire Police believe it was a targeted attack.
Three men from Winchester, aged between 25 and 29, and a 31-year-old man from Eastleigh have been arrested and are in police custody.