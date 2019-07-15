Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Mum-of three Kim Bainbridge was in a BMW 3 series that crashed in Southampton

A passenger who died in a single-car crash was a "happy-go-lucky" woman, her family has said.

Kim Bainbridge, 51, from Totton, Hampshire, was travelling in a BMW 3 series that crashed in Mountbatten Way, Southampton, on 30 June. She died at the scene.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Totton, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Ms Bainbridge's family said her three sons were "heartbroken".

The driver was also arrested for failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He has since been released while investigations continue.

A family tribute to Ms Bainbridge, released by Hampshire Constabulary, said: "Three boys have been left absolutely heartbroken following the tragic loss of their mother and her friends have been left distraught.

"Kim will always be remembered in the hearts of us all. She had a huge influence on many lives and she was a happy-go-lucky person, always cheering everyone up."

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing, officers said.