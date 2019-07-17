Image copyright Google Image caption The three-vehicle crash happened on the A33 southbound, near Micheldever Woods

A woman died when the car she was driving was involved in a crash with a van and another car.

The 63-year-old driver of the Toyota Yaris, who was from Basingstoke, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision happened on the A33 southbound, near Micheldever Woods in Hampshire, at about 08:00 BST.

No-one else was injured in the crash, which also involved a Ford Transit van and a silver Peugeot Expert and is being investigated by police.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Hampshire Constabulary has appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.