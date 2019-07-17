Image copyright Family photo Image caption Perry Cardy died two days after the attack in the Bittern pub in Southampton

A man has admitted manslaughter after a fatal attack on a man in a pub in Southampton.

Perry Cardy suffered a serious head injury at the hands of Harry Joyce at The Bittern Pub on Friday 19 April.

Mr Cardy, 52, who lived in the same road as the pub, died in Southampton General Hospital two days later.

Joyce, 27, of no fixed address, denied murdering Mr Cardy but pleaded guilty to his manslaughter, which was accepted by prosecutors.

He is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday.