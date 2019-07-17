Southampton pub attack death: Man admits manslaughter
17 July 2019
A man has admitted manslaughter after a fatal attack on a man in a pub in Southampton.
Perry Cardy suffered a serious head injury at the hands of Harry Joyce at The Bittern Pub on Friday 19 April.
Mr Cardy, 52, who lived in the same road as the pub, died in Southampton General Hospital two days later.
Joyce, 27, of no fixed address, denied murdering Mr Cardy but pleaded guilty to his manslaughter, which was accepted by prosecutors.
He is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday.