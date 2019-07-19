A driver died when his car hit a lamp post while being followed by a police patrol car in Hampshire.

The Audi A5 crashed in Cherrywood Road, Farnborough, shortly after 01:00 BST on Friday.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Farnborough, died at the scene. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Hampshire Constabulary said it had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The road remained closed between Prospect Avenue and Peach Tree Close until mid-morning to allow investigation work.