Image copyright Hampshire Fire & Rescue Image caption The garage was destroyed but both houses were saved

Three classic cars were destroyed in a severe garage blaze in Hampshire.

Flames ripped through a double garage attached to two houses in Ridge Lane in Rotherwick, near Basingstoke, on Sunday.

Six crews from five stations were called at 16:20 BST and spent more than two hours tackling the blaze in the garage and roof space.

Hampshire Fire Service said the garage was destroyed but both houses were saved. No-one was injured.