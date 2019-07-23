Image copyright PA Media Image caption Richard Elmes is the partner of Lucy's mother Stacey White

The stepfather of murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh has been attacked.

Richard Elmes, 22, was taken to hospital after being assaulted outside a shop in Windrush Road, Southampton on Sunday. He suffered head and arm injuries.

Wayne Grant, 27, of Byron Road, and Charlie Whitemore, 22, of Waveney Green, are charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

They are due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 27 August.

Lucy, the daughter of Mr Elmes's partner, Stacey White, was found stabbed to death at Southampton Outdoor Sports Centre last July.

The family's lodger, Stephen Nicholson, was last week found guilty of her rape and murder by jurors at Winchester Crown Court.

He was ordered to spend at least 33 years in prison.